Mary L. Herrman Estate
Reporter, August 27, 2020)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2020-PR-000024
MARY L. HERRMAN, Deceased.
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of August, 2020, a Petition for Probate of Will and Appointing Executor Under Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Denise Susan Dohrman.
All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
Denise Susan Dohrman, Petitioner
MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.
S.C. #13580
256 South Santa Fe
P.O. Box 1220
Salina, Kansas 67402 1220
Tele. (785) 827 5505
FAX (785) 452 9726
Attorney for Petitioner
