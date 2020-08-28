Mary L. Herrman Estate

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 27, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000024

MARY L. HERRMAN, Deceased.

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of August, 2020, a Petition for Probate of Will and Appointing Executor Under Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Denise Susan Dohrman.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the estate within four months from the date of the first publication of this notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Denise Susan Dohrman, Petitioner

MICHAEL A. MONTOYA, P.A.

S.C. #13580

256 South Santa Fe

P.O. Box 1220

Salina, Kansas 67402 1220

Tele. (785) 827 5505

FAX (785) 452 9726

Attorney for Petitioner

3t 9/10