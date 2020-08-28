Richard K. Johnson Estate

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 27, 2020)

JENNIFER KINZEL

JOHNSON & KINZEL

1016 N. Main, P. O. Box 866

McPherson, KS 67460

Supreme Court #09784

620-241-4533

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000025

Rick Johnson, AKA Richard K Johnson

AKA Richard Kent Johnson, Deceased

Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 59

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



The State of Kansas to All Persons Concerned:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Patty J. Johnson, as spouse and heir of Rick Johnson AKA Richard K. Johnson AKA Rickard Kent Johnson, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of all property owned by the decedent in the State of Kansas. You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.

3t 9/10