Richard K. Johnson Estate
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, August 27, 2020)
JENNIFER KINZEL
JOHNSON & KINZEL
1016 N. Main, P. O. Box 866
McPherson, KS 67460
Supreme Court #09784
620-241-4533
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2020-PR-000025
Rick Johnson, AKA Richard K Johnson
AKA Richard Kent Johnson, Deceased
Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 59
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The State of Kansas to All Persons Concerned:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Patty J. Johnson, as spouse and heir of Rick Johnson AKA Richard K. Johnson AKA Rickard Kent Johnson, deceased, praying for the determination of the descent of all property owned by the decedent in the State of Kansas. You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before September 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. of said day, in said Court, in the City of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.
3t 9/10