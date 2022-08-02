Gabriel Adam Martinez (1979-2022)

Gabriel Adam Martinez, 43, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kan. He was born on Jan. 11, 1979, in Topeka, Kan.

Gabriel is survived by his mother DaMaris Schepmann, his brother Phil Mareu (Bailey) and his brother Matthew Martinez. Also his three children: Dex Martinez and O’Mara and Odin Martinez; his nephews Zachary, Matthew, Alex and nieces Gracie, Natalie and Marena. He also had many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather Ronald Schepmann, his grandparents Ronald and Audrey Smith and his cousin David Ege. He graduated from Southwestern College in Wichita, Kan. and shortly after began what became a long and successful career as a software engineer. Gabriel enjoyed gaming with family and friends and making and sharing music. He will be very much missed by family and friends.

Memorial service is yet to be determined.