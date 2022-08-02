Irene Catherine Mattas (1929-2022)

Irene Catherine Mattas passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Hutchinson Hospital in Hutchinson, Kan. at the age of 93. She was born on March 17, 1929, in Odin, Kan. to Joseph and Mary (Lamatsch) Demel, she was the last surviving of 13 siblings. Irene was united in marriage to Leonard Mattas on April 10, 1956, in Odin, Kan. at the Holy Family Church and the couple was blessed with four children: Mike, Mary, Norma and Nancy.

Irene grew up in Odin and attended school through the 8th grade. She was married in 1956 to Leonard Mattas and the couple farmed and ranched. She raised children and helped Leonard in any way she could. Irene was a phenomenal cook, baker and handy with growing and raising the family’s food. In her free time she enjoyed crotcheting projects and being a pillar to her church community. Irene was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Council of Catholic Women, Altar Society and D of I St. Francis Circle 232.

Irene had a deep love and devotion for her husband, children, family and friends. Her great love and faith in God were not only a constant source of strength for herself, but also for all who knew her. She will be remembered for her devotion to the Lord and her family.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Mattas of Wilson, Kan., Norma (David) Schneweis of Claflin, Kan.; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Paul) Simon, Amanda (Kelby) Ternes, Andrea (Connor) Flegler; and great-grandchildren, Ty Ternes, Tatum Ternes, Tristan Ternes, Rorric Simon, Brenton Simon and Rowan Flegler.

Irene joins in her heavenly home her parents, Joseph and Mary Demel; children, Mary Mattas, Nancy Mattas; brothers, Edward Demel, Clarence Demel, Gus Demel, Jerome Demel, Steve Demel; sisters, Theresa Demel, Marie Gerritzen, Anne Wondra, Margaret Neuschafer, Matilda Schneider, Viola Axman and Eleanor Fiedler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wilson. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home in Wilson then will be moved to the church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Vigil Service and Rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery Fund or Donor’s Choice and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. BOX 533, Wilson Kan. 67490. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.