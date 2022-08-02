Darrell D. Vaughan (1954-2022)

Darrell D. Vaughan of Kansas City, Kan., lost his battle with Huntington’s Disease, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in his Lorraine, Kan. home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Pete; sister Carolyn; and brother Gene.

He is survived by his sister Kellie and son Alex; brother-in-law Bob and son Jason; his girls, Heather, Fleisha, Arin and Stefanie; grandchildren, Izzy, Skylar and Layne; and his great-grandbabies, Aria and Remi.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the KU Endowment ATT: Huntington’s Disease Clinic or Kindred Hospice of McPherson. parsonsfh.com