William “Billy” Errette Day (1952-2022)

William “Billy” Errette Day, 70, of Salina, and a life-long resident of Lincoln County, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Billy was born March 18, 1952, in Lincoln, Kan., to Wilborn “Bill” and Mary Jane Day. Billy grew up in the Westfall area attending elementary school in Lincoln and Westfall, Jr. High in Beverly, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971. He attended Salina Area Vocational-Technical School graduating with a welding degree in 1972. His first job was with Mid-American Boiler and then he worked for Grain Belt Supply. He later joined his father in the family farming and ranching operation before retiring in 2009.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Wilborn and Mary Jane, and his faithful, protective dog, JC. He is survived by brother, Michael Day (Cindy K), of Wichita; sisters, Cindy Day of Salina, and Nancy Rasmussen (Greg) of Manhattan; niece, Erin Rohr (Michael) of Boston, Mass.; nephew, Neal Rasmussen (Sydney); great-niece, Sutton Mae Rasmussen of Minneapolis, Minn.; and Uncle Jack Meili (Lavon) of Beverly, Kan.

As a youth Billy was actively involved in 4-H and DeMolay International. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter for the Westfall Fire Department and served two terms on the Lincoln County Farm Bureau Board. He was a 50+ year member of Farm Bureau, a member of the Kansas Livestock Association and the Ellsworth Catbackers. In 1984 he received the Lincoln County Soil Conservation Kansas Bankers Award.

Billy enjoyed his years farming and ranching and was most proud of his livestock. His other passions included his love of dogs — always having one by his side, old Western movies and word search puzzles. He loved attending and watching rodeos and never missed the Kansas State Fair. Billy kept up with local and national weather and his friends and family could always count on him to share the most recent forecast.

Graveside services were Friday, July 22, at Prairie Mound Cemetery, Ellsworth County, Kan.

Memorials can be made to Lincoln County 4-H Council, Prairie Mound Cemetery or Westfall Fire Department in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N 8th St., Salina, Kan. 67401.