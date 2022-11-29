Helen Ploutz (1931-2022)

Helen Ploutz, 91, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Ellsworth, Kan. She was born July 17, 1931, in Tolstoy, S.D., to John and Lydia (Lout) Wolff.

She married John Ploutz, Jr. on April 9, 1953, in McLaughlin, S.D. Helen spent her early adult years waitressing at cafes in McLaughlin. After moving to Ellsworth, she opened her own home daycare and operated that for 50 years until she was 84. She was a faithful member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Ellsworth.

Helen is survived by her sons, Tracy Ploutz (Bonnie) of Ellsworth and David Ploutz (Mary Beth) of Dodge City, Kan.; daughter Garnell Royer (Jim) of Centerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Deena Hamilton (Jordan), Emily Bewley (Ryan), Travis Ploutz (Mary), Derrick Ploutz (Jessica), Trevor Ploutz (Maria), Alex Royer, and Paul Royer; great-grandchildren, Michael and Mya Ploutz, Nolan and Kevin Ploutz, Nyla and Noah Ploutz, Jaxon Bewley, and James and Jessa Hamilton; and great-granddaughter Leilia Ploutz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Ploutz; great-grandson Drake Ploutz; brothers, Harry, David and Henry Wolff; infant sister Lorraine; and sisters, Lorraine Hellhake, Martha Hetterley and Delaine Reed.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with family present, at Parsons Funeral Home.

Funeral Service is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial following in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.