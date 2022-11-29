Luceda Ann “Lucy” Hager (1938-2022)

Luceda Ann “Lucy” Hager, 84, of Lyons, Kan., passed away Nov. 23, 2022, at Hospital District No.1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born Sept. 23, 1938, on the family farm in Rush County, Kansas, the daughter of Wendelin and Rose Mary Leiker Urban.

Lucy has resided in Lyons for the past eleven years, formerly of Geneseo, Kan. She was a homemaker. Lucy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons and the St. Paul Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, was an excellent cook and baker and most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On Nov. 12, 1957, Lucy was united in marriage with John A. Hager in LaCrosse, Kan. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Norbert Urban and Justin Urban; two sisters, Bernita Clair and Alice Heeps; six brothers-in-law, Jack Clair, Leo Heeps, Ken Geibler, Millard Schloemer, Loren Frank and Jim Flashon; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma Frank, Betty Lou Young and Gloria Hager.

Lucy is survived by her three children, Randy Hager of Geneseo, Kan., Rick Hager and wife Jo Ann of Lyons, Kan., and Rhonda Hunt and husband Brad of Lyons, Kan.; three sisters, Edna Geibler of Hays, Kan., Charlene Kreutzer and husband Bob of Stafford, Kan., and Doris Armstrong of Springfield, Mo.; four sisters-in-law, Mary Urban of LaCrosse, Kan., Elsie Urban of LaCrosse, Kan., JoAnn Hager of Salina, Kan., and Marlene Flashon of Moundridge, Kan.; two grandchildren, Tara Reyes of Hutchinson, Kan., and Taylor Lowe and husband Scott of New Bern, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Jameson Reyes and Carver Lowe; and numerous niece and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with family present. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.