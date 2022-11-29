Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch (1959-2022)

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Hoch passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Topeka, Kan., at the age of 63. He was born Jan. 20, 1959, in Wilson, Kan., to Rudy and Violette (Lank) Hoch. Charlie married Melanie McComb on Aug. 1, 1981, in Stockton, Kan. He was a 1977 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1981 graduate of Fort Hays State University.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Melanie, of Topeka; sisters, Toni (Mike) Pflughoeft of Ellsworth and Sydney (Bill) Connelly of Kingman, Ariz.; brothers, Joe (Linda) Hoch of Des Moines, Iowa, and John (DeAnne) Hoch of Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Violette Hoch.

An interment of ashes service for family and friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wilson Cemetery, Wilson, Kan.

The full obituary can be viewed at https://www.kevinbrennanfamily.com/obituaries/Charles-Hoch-2/#!/Obituary.