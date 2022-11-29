Margaret E. Wilkens (1931-2022)

Margaret E. Wilkens, 91, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Ellsworth. She was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Great Bend, Kan., to Charles and Anna (Schindler) Herb. Margaret married Donald A. Wilkens in Hudson, Kan., on Nov. 25, 1951. The couple settled in the Lorraine, Kan., area and remained there until 1988 when they moved to Ellsworth. She was a member of Lorraine First Baptist Church.

Margaret is survived by her son Jerry Wilkens of Omaha, Neb.; daughters, Carol Silvernail (David) of Olathe, Kan., and Connie Wilkens of Hutchinson, Kan.; grandson, Joshua Wilkens (Kristi) of De Soto, Kan., and Jacob Wilkens (Karla) of Hoisington, Kan.; and great grandchildren Ryen, Chase, Jax, Trey, Kinley and Adler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Wilkens; and sisters, Ruby Tucker, Ruth Ek, Frieda Miller and Marion Brown.

Margaret’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Lorraine First Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lorraine First Baptist Church or Victory Village of Hutchinson, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.