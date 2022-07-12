Sue Renee Buchanan (1956-2022)

Sue Renee Buchanan of Ellsworth, passed away July 3, 2022, at Salina Regional Health Center.

Sue was born Feb. 17, 1956, the daughter of Guy and Roberta Buchanan, Little River, Kan. She was diagnosed at a young age with cerebral palsy and lived at home, Winfield (Kan.) State Hospital and the Mosaic home in Ellsworth. Sue loved singing, babies, fingernail polish and getting her photograph taken. She was a woman of strong opinions; she made her likes, and dislikes, clear.

She is survived by her mother Roberta (Little River), brothers Joe and wife Rita (Council Grove, Kan.), Rex and wife Mindy (Lawrence, Kan.), and Ted and wife Laura (Lubbock, Texas) and their families, all of whom want to thank Sue’s caregivers, especially at Mosaic and Salina Regional Health Center.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m., July 8, at Bean Cemetery, Little River, with lunch following at the Congregational Church, Little River.

The family suggests memorials to Mosaic in care of Parsons Funeral Home, 307 N. Lincoln, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsons.com.