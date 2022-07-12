Autumn Elaine Budreau (2022-2022)

Autumn Elaine Budreau, infant daughter of Ashley Woods and Kyle Budreau of Lincoln, blessed this world with her angel presence on July 7, 2022.

Autumn is survived by her parents, maternal grandparents Dave and Lawanda Woods of Lincoln; paternal grandparents Doug and Linda Budreau of Lindsborg; Kevin Franks of Cleveland, Ga., and Ginger Rothfelder of Manhatten; uncle Austin Woods; aunt Dakota Peterson; aunt Kayla (Garret) Schritchfield; cousins Ava and Meleah Schritchfield; great grandparents Fred and Gaye Woods; Rosemary Rathbun, Tom and Carrol Rathbun, Larry and Jeanette Feldkamp; and many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private viewing for family was Monday, July 11, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

A graveside service was July 12, at Geneseo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Bank of Kansas for expenses, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com.