Publiv Viewing for 2020 Primary Election

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 30, 2020)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC VIEWING FOR THE PRIMARY

ELECTION 2020

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-4411(B) & 25-4610(B), notice is hereby given that the PUBLIC VIEWING OF MODEL 450 CENTRAL TABULAR will be Wednesday, JULY 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.

In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 22nd day of July 2020.

Shelly D. Vopat

Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 7/30