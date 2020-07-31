Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Wilson ordinance for registration of vacant/abandoned buildings
Next article
William A. Harper Estate 2020PR21
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Publiv Viewing for 2020 Primary Election

Posted in:
News
Public Notices

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, July 30, 2020)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC VIEWING FOR THE PRIMARY  
ELECTION 2020

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-4411(B) & 25-4610(B), notice is hereby given that the PUBLIC VIEWING OF MODEL 450 CENTRAL TABULAR will be Wednesday, JULY 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.
In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 22nd day of July 2020.

Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer

1t 7/30

Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter © 2020