William A. Harper Estate 2020PR21

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, July 30, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estates

of Case No. 2020-PR-000021

William Albert Harper a/k/a

William A. Harper, Deceased, and

Georgine Mae Harper, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this court by Amy D. Jones a/k/a/ Amy Harper Jones a/k/a Any Dawn Harper Jones formerly Amy Harper, a beneficiary of William Albert Harper a/k/a William A. Harper, Deceased, and Georgine Mae Harper, Deceased, requesting that the foreign will of William Albert Harper dated April 15, 2015 and the foreign will of Georgine Mae Harper dated December 20, 2017, be admitted to probate and record in this court; that no administration of these Estates is necessary; that the wills be construed and the following Kansas real estate owned by the decedent be assigned in accordance with the terms of the will:

3/4 interest in the Northeast Quarter (NE/4)

of Section One (1), Township Sixteen (16)

South, Range Nine (9) West, Ellsworth County,

Kansas

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before August 21, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. in Ellsworth County District Court, 210 N. Kansas, City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas 67439, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the petition.

Amy D. Jones

Petitioner

ROGER PETERSON #09021

PETERSON & STAUDINGER LLC

221 N. Douglas

PO Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

785-472-3l55

785-472-4953 (fax)

rp@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Petitioner

3t 8/13