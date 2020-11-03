2020 General Election Results
9 p.m. with 26 of 26 precincts reporting
Ellsworth County Election Results
Ellsworth County Commissioner,
2nd District —
Patrick Hoffman, D — 366
Gregory Bender, R — 647
National Offices
President/Vice President
Biden/Harris, D — 632
Trump/Pence, R — 2,073
Jorgensen/Cohen, Libertarian — 54
U.S. Senate
Barbara Bollier, D — 699
Roger Marshall, R — 1,920
Jason Buckley, Libertarian — 138
House of Representatives,
1st District
Kali Barnett, D — 633
Tracey Mann, R — 2,068
Results will not be final until county commissioners meet Thursday, Nov. 12
