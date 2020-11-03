Dorothy Mae (Nettnin) Levy (1937-2020)

Dorothy Mae (Nettnin) Levy passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 after a long, happy life. Born in Denver, Colo., she moved to Stockton, Calif. to teach after graduating from Denver University. She taught history and English at Stagg High School. Years later she went back to school and completed her Masters at Sacramento State. She returned to teaching as a linguistics instructor at Delta College.

Soon after moving to Stockton, she met and married Sig Levy. He sparked her love for travel and she was able to visit many amazing places during her life.

Dorothy was engaged in the community and belonged to many philanthropic organizations including Assistance League, AAUW, Philomathean Club, and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a longtime member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Her true passion, though, was music — she loved to sing and was an ardent supporter of the Stockton Symphony, serving many years on their board and also as president of the Symphony Association.

Dorothy lost her husband Sig in 2004 — hopefully they are reunited now, and traveling together again.

She will be missed by her daughter, Karen, her family, and friends.

Currently there are no plans for a public memorial, but donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the charity of your choice. If you would like to connect with the family, please email Dorothy.levy@yahoo.com.