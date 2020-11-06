Wilson Public Hearing for CDG

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent-

Reporter, November 5, 2020)

FINAL PERFORMANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Wilson will hold a public hearing on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilson City Hall located at 2407 Avenue E, Wilson, Kansas, for the purpose of evaluating the performance of Grant No. 20-CV-065, which was for the purpose to provide grants to local businesses that employ at least 51% low-to-moderate income full-time employees in order to cover the cost of working capital or purchase of 60 days’ worth of inventory needed to reopen their doors. Funding was available to any business within the Wilson City limits that meet the grant eligibility requirements. The Grant provided funds to eight businesses meeting the eligibility requirements that were within the Wilson City limits.

This grant was funded, all or in part, from the Kansas Department of Commerce, Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. All aspects of the grant will be discussed and oral and written comments will be recorded and become a part of the City of Wilson Citizen Participation Plan.

Reasonable accommodations will be made available to persons with disabilities. Requests for such accommodations should be submitted to the Wilson City Clerk by 2 p.m. on the November 10th.

1t 11/5