This is a call to our Ellsworth readers

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter and Ellsworth County Economic Development plan a candidate forum.

The focus of the forum will be the Ellsworth County Commission contest between Greg Bender and Patrick Hoffman. One of them will fill the seat now occupied by the retiring Kermit Rush, who represents the City of Ellsworth.

We need your help. Please send us questions you would like to have the commission candidates answer during the forum.

E-mail them to ldenning@indyrepnews.com or 304 N. Douglas Ave., Ellsworth 67439. They also may be posted on the I-R facebook page. Questions: (785) 472-7339.