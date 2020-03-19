Central Plains USD 112 board to conduct special meeting

The Central Plains USD 112 board of education will conduct a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. Due to the Kansas State Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, stating gatherings are to be 10 or less, there will be no audience allowed. However, the meeting will be streamed through these links:

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/…/central-plains-…/evte1099888e

http://www.wilsoncommunications.us/myc/schoolslive.php