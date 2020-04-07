Commisioners Rescind Burn Ban

The day after Ellsworth County commissioners approved a month-long county-wide burn ban yesterday (Monday), Tuesday afternoon, commissioners reversed themselves and rescinded the ban.

Before the vote, Kerianne Ehrlich, supervisor of the county health department, voiced her concerns by asking why commissioners were rescinding the ban, and how that helps the community.

“I feel like we are in a time right now where health is kind of trumping some other things,” she said.

Steve Dlabal, commission chairman, said he has received many telephone calls from farmers since approving the burn ban in which they were begging that the burn ban be lifted.

“I have people actually calling and complaining to me about everything I’ve done,” Ehrlich said.

“Who is the expert here,” asked commissioner Dennis Rolfs.

“We’re getting direction from KDHE (the Kansas Department of Health and Environment),” Ehrlich said.

Rolfs said a burn ban was activated in Sedgwick County because of people there breathing in the smoke caused by burning.

“We’re not Sedgwick County,” Rolfs said.

“We’re no different,” Ehrlich replied. “It’s still causing the same issues.”

“It effects a lot more people in Sedgwick County,” Rolfs said.

“Not really,” Ehrlich said. “Because we’re here in wide open Kansas where everybody is getting the smoke.’

“We’ll then ban it for ever then,” Rolfs said.

Ehrlich said with the smoke caused from the burning, people with asthma and allergies will see increase in their symptoms.

“We’re not going to know if we’re dealing with a COVID 19 situation, an allergy situation, an asthma situation,” she added. “Medically, we’re not going to know what we’re dealing with. We already don’t know.”

“I hear what you are saying,” Dlabal said. “It’s something we’ve done for years to get control of the pastures and all that.”

“I come from a farming background,” Ehrlich said. “I totally understand. We also haven’t had COVID 19 which is a nationwide pandemic.”

Ehrlich said counties can make changes to try to better things.

“To me, that’s the best thing we can do,” she said. “But I understand. You guys have your opinion and I have mine.”

Ehrlich said she was fine with burning after the COVID 19 crisis is abated.

“Like I said I come from a farming background and I understand the importance of burning,” she said.

Ehrlich said everybody is making sacrifices during this health crisis — students are going to school at home, the playgrounds are closed, stores are closed.

“Nobody is happy about anything,” she added.

“The bottom line is I don’t want to overstep our bounds,” Rolfs said. “In my opinion, we are by putting a burn ban on. As far as I’m concerned, it’s unnecessary.”

Rolfs told Ehrlich that she is doing an incredible job.

“I know you’ve taken a lot of heat,” he said. “And I very much appreciate that. But on this one, I’ve got to disagree.”

“I had to come voice my concerns due to the medical situation,” Ehrlich said.

“It’s time sensitive,” Rolfs said. “You burn now or don’t burn at all.”

“ I guess there’s an argument for everything,” Dlabal said.

Rolfs then made the motion to rescind the burn ban. It was seconded by Dlabal. Commissioner Kermit Rush did not attend the meeting but voiced to Dlabal he was in favor of rescinding the ban.