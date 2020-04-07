UPDATE: Case is Barton County - NOT Ellsworth County; First Confirmed Case of Covid-19 in Ellsworth County

Update at 5:06 p.m. -

This case is NOT in Ellsworth County; instead it is in Barton County. Please see addendum from Kerianne Ehrlich attached

A male over the age of 60 is the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Ellsworth County. The full press release from Kerianne Ehrlich, RN/Administrator of the Ellsworth County Health Department reads:

4/7/2020

ELLSWORTH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

1603 Aylward Avenue, Ellsworth KS 67439

785-472-4488 Fax 785-472-4489

E-mail ellscohd@eaglecom.net

Dear Ellsworth County Residents,

The Ellsworth County Health Department has received notification confirming our 1st positive

case of COVID-19 in Ellsworth County. The Ellsworth County Health Depaliment is working

closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment during this time.

The case identified in Ellsworth County is a male over the age of 60 and is currently receiving

medical treatment outside of Ellsworth County. The Ellsworth County Health Department is

working to investigate all contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms. No

further information will be given on the patient.

If you develop respiratory symptoms (cough, fever of 104 or higher, or shortness of breath) or

are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, please

contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. PLEASE DO NOT ARRIVE

AT THE CLINIC, HOSPITAL OR ER PRIOR TO CALLING AHEAD. These actions will

reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage

of our currently limited health care resources.

Additionally, please contact the Ellsworth County Health Department to report any travel or a

potential exposure with a positive COVID-19 patient. We will be able to provide guidance and

education based on the information provided. Please contact Ellsworth County Health

Department at 785-472-4488.

Now more than ever, it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure,

and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. All health care providers in our

community are working together to safely and efficiently address your health care needs. Thank

you for your cooperation and participation in keeping yourselves, your families and your

community safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Kerianne Ehrlich, RN/Administrator

Ellsworth County Health Depaliment