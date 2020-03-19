Court closes clerk offices to the public

Mike Keeley, chief judge of the 20th Judicial District, which includes Ellsworth County, said a news release Thursday from the Kansas Supreme Court updates an earlier announcement with this information:

The Kansas Supreme Court has

indicated the offices of the clerks of the district court will be closed to the public.The courts in

the State of Kansas will be closed, for the most part, to the public in that no regular dockets, jury

trials, trials or hearings will be held until further notice. The Supreme Court set out a situation

for emergency operations that are outlined in the attached press release. These emergency

operations allow the courts to continue to monitor and handle cases that are set out specifically in

the Administrative Order and the press release.

The offices of the clerks of the district court will be open, although not to the public.

There will be skeleton crews to continue to answer the phone, process e-filed documents, accept

payments by mail and complete as much work as allowed by the Supreme Court. Judges will be

available to handle the emergency operations as defined.

This will be reviewed every two weeks by the Supreme Court. At that point, the order

will either be modified, extended or rescinded.

If anyone has any questions, please call.