Erichsen comes up short in Republican 109th primary
Ellsworth native Noah Erichsen started strong start in Ellsworth County for the Republican primary for the Kansas House 109th race. As the other four counties reported vote totals, however, his early lead shrank, then evaporated.
At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Waymaster had a commanding lead over Erichsen in the race, 3,290 to 1,758, with only Osborne County left to report. Results are not expected until 11:30 p.m.
The unofficial results are as follows:
Ellsworth County:
Erichsen: 868
Waymaster: 449
Lincoln County:
Erichsen: 395
Waymaster: 433
Russell County:
Erichsen: 233
Waymaster: 1,587
Smith County:
Erichsen: 262
Waymaster: 821
Osborne County is the final county in the 109th House district, and results were not tabulated yet.
A full story will appear in the AUg. 11 edition of the I-R.