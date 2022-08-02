Erichsen comes up short in Republican 109th primary

Ellsworth native Noah Erichsen started strong start in Ellsworth County for the Republican primary for the Kansas House 109th race. As the other four counties reported vote totals, however, his early lead shrank, then evaporated.

At 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Waymaster had a commanding lead over Erichsen in the race, 3,290 to 1,758, with only Osborne County left to report. Results are not expected until 11:30 p.m.

The unofficial results are as follows:

Ellsworth County:

Erichsen: 868

Waymaster: 449

Lincoln County:

Erichsen: 395

Waymaster: 433

Russell County:

Erichsen: 233

Waymaster: 1,587

Smith County:

Erichsen: 262

Waymaster: 821

Osborne County is the final county in the 109th House district, and results were not tabulated yet.

A full story will appear in the AUg. 11 edition of the I-R.