Holyrood Ordinance to Revise and Update the Floodplain

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, April 8, 2021)

ORDINANCE NO. 626

AN ORDINANCE TO REVISE AND UPDATE THE

HOLYROOD FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT ZONING REGULATIONS BY REPEALING (ORDINANCE NUMBER 561 OF THE HOLYROOD ZONING ORDINANCE AND INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE NEW FLOODPLAIN ZONING REGULATIONS BASED ON THE MODEL

RECOMMENDED BY FEMA AND THE KANSAS

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

WHEREAS, in accordance with Kansas Statute, the City Of Holyrood currently regulates and manages floodplain zoning development through its floodplain zoning regulations found in Ordinance Number 561; and

WHEREAS, in accordance with state and federal law, all such floodplain zoning regulations must be approved by the Chief Engineer of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources, Floodplain Program and must coordinate with the requirements and regulations of the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 as amended; and

WHEREAS, the Chief Engineer of the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources, Floodplain Program and the officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region VII have recommended that Holyrood revise its floodplain management zoning regulations and adopt new regulations based upon the recommended model floodplain management regulations;

WHEREAS, upon the recommendation of the City Council, the Governing Body has determined that is in the best interest of Holyrood to revise and update the Holyrood floodplain management zoning regulations by repealing the City of Holyrood’s current floodplain management zoning regulations and adopting and incorporating by reference new regulations based upon the recommended model floodplain management zoning regulations;

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD, KANSAS:

SECTION 1.

That Ordinance Number 561 is hereby repealed.

SECTION 2.

That the Holyrood Floodplain Management Ordinance is hereby amended by adding a new Ordinance Number 626, which reads as follows:

INCORPORATION OF FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT ZONING ORDINANCE. Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-3009, 12-3010 and 12-3301, there is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of providing floodplain zoning regulations within the City of Holyrood, Kansas, all of the zoning regulations contained in that document thereafter known and referred to as the “Floodplain Management Ordinance for the City of Holyrood, Kansas,” which is based upon and modeled after the Model Floodplain Management Ordinance as approved and recommended by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region VII and the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources, Floodplain Program.

No fewer than three copies of the Floodplain Management Ordinance for the City of Holyrood, Kansas, shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy as incorporated by Ordinance No. 626 of the City of Holyrood, Kansas,” and such copies shall be filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable business hours, provided that such official copies may not be removed from city hall. All city officials requiring the use of the Floodplain Management Ordinance for the City of Holyrood, Kansas, shall be supplied, at the expense of the City, such number of official copies of such ordinance as may be deemed expedient by the Governing Body.

SECTION 3.

This ordinance shall take effect and be in force as of the date of its passage, approval publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Governing Body, this 5th day of April, 2021.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

Stephanie Petermann, City Clerk

1t 4/8