Latest COVID-19 update from the Ellsworth County Health Department

Ellsworth County COVID-19 Update

Please note that we have had an increase in cases and even though many of them are associated within Ellsworth Correctional Facility, we still need to be using all necessary precautions. We have a large amount of individuals from our county that work within the facility and those individuals are active in our community. So even though many of the cases are within the facility, it is still a huge risk for our county.

We ask that you continue to wear a mask in public; maintain social distancing; avoid large gatherings; use appropriate hand hygiene and stay home if you are feeling ill.