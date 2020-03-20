Medical center issues update on virus precautions

Ellsworth County Medical Center has taken several precautions to ensure that we, as a healthcare entity, are doing our part in flattening the curve. Over the next several weeks, our organization will continue to work closely with our local healthcare partners in monitoring the reports provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It is ECMCs promise to you — that we will remain diligent and proactive in keeping our patients, staff and communities as safe as possible.

ECMC would like to notify the public to the following changes:

• Rural Health Clinic Update (Effective Monday, March 23 until the COVID-19 has stabilized)

Due to the increased concern of COVID-19 and the transmission of this virus, we are initiating a temporary scheduling solution that will allow us to care for those who are sick; while reducing the risk of contagion to the otherwise healthy population.

The solution includes offering our outreach clinics as designated “well visit” locations. This would include all routine or follow up appointments for patients that do not present with symptoms of COVID-19. Asymptomatic patients will be directed to these outreach clinics where they will receive the consistent level of care needed to maintain their current health.

Sick patients will be directed to the Ellsworth Rural Health Clinic, especially if concerned of COVID-19. Our Ellsworth Clinic provides the ability to triage, test nd treat the patients on site.

• Temporary ECMC Rural Health Clinic Schedule

Holyrood – Tuesday, Slomka; Wednesday, Nikki (DEMS); Thursday, Slomka; Friday, Slomka.

Wilson — Monday, Whitmer; Wednesday, Whitmer; Thursday, Whitmer.

Lucas — Monday, Slomka; Thursday, Michelle.

Ellsworth – Acute appointments only.

Administrative Building Update

(Effective immediately until COVID-19 has stabilized)

All doors to the Administrative building will be kept locked and business operations will be closed to the public.

We understand that many of our patients may need to utilize the services provided by our Financial Services and Medical Records departments. Several accommodations have been made to ensure communication to these departments are still available for our patients.

Financial Services

Paments will be accepted through the follow avenues:

• Mailed to P.O. Box 87, Ellsworth, Kan., 67439.

• Placed in the drop box located outside the main hospital entrance.

• Online at www.ewmed.com

Questions for the Financial Services Department can be directed to the following individuals by dialing our main number, (785) 472-3111, following the prompts, and entering the appropriate extension.

Bill Type

• Self Pay, Extension 1403.

• Rural Health Clinic Insurance, Extension 1401.

• Hospital Insurance (no Medicare), Extension 1402.

• Hospital Medicare Insurance, Extension 1405.

Medical Records

Questions or requests our Medical Records Department can be made by dialing our main number, (785) 472-3111, following the prompts, and entering the extension 1117.

The following arrangements are available for the release of Medical Records:

• Health information needed for an upcoming appointment will be sent directly to the requesting physician.

• Images needed for an upcoming appointment will be sent over the cloud or mailed directly to the requesting physician.

• Personal requests for health information can be sent securely via email using encryption technology, or can be mailed.

• Personal requests for images will be mailed.

In the case that health information or images are needed for an appointment scheduled with a quick turnaround, patients can call (785) 472-3111, extension 1117 to schedule an appointment for pick up.

Each day seems to bring new insight to this virus and how it spreads. ECMC is in constant reevaluation of our policies and procedures to ensure we are fighting this virus with the newest information at the forefront. We ask and thank you for your patience, as things will likely change from day to day.