Adam J. Larsen (1985-2024)

Adam J. Larsen, 38, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home in Ellsworth, Kan. He was born Dec. 18, 1985, in Ellsworth to James “Jim” and Sandra “Sandy” (Chizek) Larsen. Adam was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth, where he graduated from Ellsworth High School in the class of 2004. He worked for Post Rock, the Ellsworth city water department, then White’s Construction. Adam enjoyed working on old cars, watching football and hanging out with friends in his spare time. He was rarely seen without his dogs, Dee and Freya. He was a caring person who was always willing to help out when he could.

Adam is survived by his brother Luke Larsen (Desiree), Wilson, Kan.; sister Gracie Frederking (Sheldon), Wilson; nieces and nephews Kylee, Bo, Everlee and Sara; uncles Pete (Sharon) Larsen, Dirk Larsen, Sam Larsen, Gene Chizek, John Chizek, Galen Chizek and Terry Chizek; aunt Connie Brown; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Sandy Larsen; paternal grandparents Robert and Carol Larsen; and maternal grandparents Carolyn and Leland Chizek.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Parsons Funeral Home with inurnment following at Ellsworth Cemetery.

In honor of Adam’s parents, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.