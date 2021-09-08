Adolph F. Schultz Jr. (1933-2021)

Adolph F. Schultz Jr., known to everyone as Jr., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 88 years, 2 months, and 21 days. How appropriate for a hard-working man to have his labors completed on Labor Day.

Jr. was born a twin, on June 16, 1933, to Adolph Schultz, Sr. ‘Dave’ and Augusta (Bohl) Schultz. He was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County, living the last 58 years in Clear Creek Township where he and his wife raised their family.

He was a hard-working man from an early age. He entered the United States Air Force in 1953 serving until 1957 as a pneumatic repairman on airplanes. After his service discharge, he worked for various farmers assisting them wherever needed. He also worked with a construction crew that built the Kanopolis Coop grain elevator. After construction of the elevator, he became an employee until 1973, when he began his employment at Independent Salt Mine. After 25 years of working various jobs at the salt mine, he retired in June of 1998.

Jr. met his future wife, Jolene Prochaska, at his niece’s wedding in February of 1962. On June 9, 1962 Jr. and Jolene were married.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jolene; sons, Barry and wife Lisa of Kanopolis, Gary ‘Moose’ of Powderly, Texas, and Jamie and wife Jenna of Ellsworth; daughter, Angel Adams and friend John Hegg of Burlington, Kan.; grandchildren, Cody, Joseph, Daniel, Trenton, Heather, and Cameron Schultz, Drew Kratzer, Cyleigh (Calvin) Unruh, and Angelica Sneath; and great-grandchildren, Rhys, Boone, Kingston, Hanna, Samuel, Emilee, and Mikey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dave; mother, Augusta; stepmother, Frieda; and siblings, twin Albert, Irvin, Ador, Vera, Henry, Ferdinand, Elden, Floyd, Helen Soukup, Rosaline Lyne, LaVerna Mikulecky, and Velma Hubbard.

Jr. was a member of the American Legion from 1957 to present where he served in almost every office including many years as the Sergeant of Arms, the dance chairman, and bouncer. He was a volunteer fireman for 25 plus years and served on the Ellsworth Federal Credit Union board for many years. He also served on many boards at the Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was a member.

He was always ready to help friends and neighbors, no matter the time of day or the day. Jr. did not know a stranger — he could strike up a conversation with anyone and had an infectious personality. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, cards, and most of all, the special times with his family. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor, and family member.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth with burial following in Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth American Legion Post 174, or Kindred Hospice, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.