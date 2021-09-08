Betty Louise Koch (1928-2021)

Betty Louise Koch, 93, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Hutchinson, Kan. She was born June 12, 1928 in Nowata, Okla. to Hoyt Ray and Maggie Irene (Blanke) Kemmerer.

Betty married Harold E. Koch in Great Bend, Kan. Feb. 19, 1950. Shortly after Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, the couple returned to Kansas to work at Harold’s family’s business, The Bushton Telephone Co. Soon after that, they purchased the Holyrood Telephone Co. which they later incorporated into H&B Communications of Holyrood. Betty then served as co-owner and president of H&B Communications for nearly 30 years. She was an active member of the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Del Jeane Nash of Holyrood; son, Robert Koch (Kathy) of Holyrood; grandchildren, Marlena Jahn (Andy), Brandon Koch (Alisha), Allison Koch, Justin Nash, and Brent Nash; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Camron, Kinsey, Hailey, Payton, Chloe, Emily, Trenton, Alexa, and Rosalie; brother, Terry L. Kemmerer (Katie) of Yuma, Colo.; nieces, Tracy Van Riper (William) of Salina, Kan. and Annie Cain (Frank) of Sterling, Kan.; and cousin, Kenneth Blanke (Doris) of Russell, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and brother, Hoyt R. Kemmerer, Jr.

Visitation is from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Parsons Funeral Home in Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, .at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Scholarship Fund, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at www.parsonsfh.com.