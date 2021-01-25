Agnes ‘Donna’ Bartunek (1945-2021)

Agnes ‘Donna’ Bartunek, 75, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her home in Salina. She was born June 25, 1945 in Scott City, Kan. to Charles and Allie (Sutton) Watkins.

Donna married William ‘Bill’ Bartunek in Scott City on March 31, 1963. They were longtime residents of Salina where Donna worked for 33 years as a secretary for St. Francis Ministries.

Donna is survived by her husband Bill of Salina; daughter, Stacy Graybeal (Clayton) of Salina; grandsons, Joseph Graybeal (Taylor) and Kacey Graybeal both of Salina; great-grandsons, Thomas and Remington Graybeal; and brothers, Les Watkins (Lynne) of McAllen, TX and Charles Watkins (Joyce) of Burrton, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Earl Watkins.

A private viewing and service will take place at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with burial in the Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials contributions can be made to Mosaic in North Central Kansas or Hospice of Salina, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

