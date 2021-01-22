Latest update on Phase 2 from the Ellsworth County Health Department

Exciting times for Ellsworth County!! Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations has begun. We spent the day at USD 112 and vaccinated their wonderful staff! We want to say a huge thanks to Ellsworth County Medical Center and Ellsworth County EMS for teaming up with us to make this happen! We know there are tons of people anxious to get the vaccine and we will continue to work thru our prioritizations and get everyone vaccinated as soon as we can! It all depends on how many doses and when we receive them from KDHE! Continue to watch our FB page, website and Ellsworth Independent reporter for updates!