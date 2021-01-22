Deb (McLeod) Landsmann (1954-2021)

Juniata, Neb. resident, Deb (McLeod) Landsmann, 66, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, Omaha, due to complications of cancer.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, with the family present at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, rural Juniata.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, rural Juniata with Pastor Paul Warneke and Rev. Michael Brockman officiating.

Burial will be at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Ellsworth, Kan.

Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, Neb. is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed from the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook site.

In lieu flowers memorials may be given to the Zion Classical Academy, Hastings, Neb.

Debra was born July 1, 1954 to Robert and Mildred (Mowen) McLeod in Chicago, Ill. She grew up in Illinois, and graduated from Westview High School in 1972. She worked at Montgomery Ward where she met Lon. She married Lon Landsmann May 21, 1976 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee, Ill. They had lived in various places in the Midwest, where Lon served many churches. She adapted and worked jobs in offices, hospitals and schools. They moved to Nebraska in 2010 and settled in the Juniata area in 2014. She worked as a paraeducator at the Zion Classical Academy, Hastings. She found her calling dedicating her time and energy to helping students and staff in whatever capacity they needed.

Deb was a member of the Zion Wanda Lutheran Church, the Zionetz, the Dorcas Society at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein and served the Hastings Zone of the LWML. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, camping, walking, and attending grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her husband Lon of Juniata; and son Robert (Rosie) Landsmann of Hebron, Neb.; grandchildren, Andrew and Audrey; brother, Robert (Shirley) McLeod of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Rita (Hal) Schoof.