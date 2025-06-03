Alice Jo Macek (1939-2025)

Alice Jo Macek, of Wilson, Kan., passed away on May 23, 2025, at the Good Samaritan Society-Ellsworth Village in Ellsworth, Kan., at the age of 85.

Alice was born on the family home west of Holyrood, Kan., on June 8, 1939, to Josie (Brejcha) and Frank W. Doubrava Jr., the youngest of six children. Her father passed away when she was 3, and both grandfathers shortly after, leaving a significant void. Her mother, Josie, remained on the farm and raised the children on her own.

Alice attended Murray Hill Country School for one year and then went to Holyrood, where she graduated from Holyrood High School in 1957. During her senior year, she met Joseph Macek Jr. through a mutual friend, and the two were married on Jan. 25, 1958, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Ellsworth. The young couple made their home in Wilson, where Joe was involved in the John Deere Implement business and together they raised two children, Jerry and Ramona.

Alice was active in the community and a devoted member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, its Altar Society and St. Francis Circle Daughters of Isabella, where she served in numerous roles, including past regent. Her service extended to the USD 328 school board and past board member of Smoky Hills Community Foundation. A proud 60-plus year member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, she served as Sixth District President from 1986-88, when Wilson had two clubs, Friends of Reading and Sorosis. She was also involved in Mother’s Club, sewing club, current member of the GFWC Rainbow Club, Wilson American Legion Auxiliary and Kansas Czechs Inc.

For many years Alice and Joe enjoyed playing in a couple’s pitch card club. Joe passed away on Nov. 3, 2002, following a short illness. Later, Alice and long-time friend Gene Malir began attending social events together, never imagining their relationship would lead to a permanent one. They were married on Sept. 10, 2004, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wilson. After their marriage,she moved to the farm in Noble Township, returning to her roots as a farm gal, where she continued to reside. She and Gene enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends, with several trips outside the United States, and rejoining the couple’s pitch card club where they enjoyed many fun evenings. The Wilson Senior Center was also a special place where she enjoyed good food, companionship and new friendships over the years.

Throughout her life, Alice worked for several local businesses, including The Wilson World, Kenny’s Construction, Wilson High School, LaBelle Boutique and Bethphage in Ellsworth. After leaving Bethphage, she served as a guardian for the State of Kansas for her ward, Matthew.

Alice enjoyed gardening, sewing, dancing, cooking and baking — especially kolaches — spending time with family and friends and serving her community. Proud of her Czech heritage, she contributed to the Annual After Harvest Czech Festival for many years, serving as parade chairman.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brother Alfred Doubrava; sisters LouElla (Ken) Thompson, Delores (William) Hinde and Irene (Clifford) Urbanek; and sisters-in-law Bernadine (Gail) Bachman, Joan Malir and Marilyn Mattas.

Survivors include son Jerry (Sandy) Macek, Wilson; daughter Ramona (Kathy Osborne) Macek, Topeka; sister Rose (Bob) Small, Lyons, Kan.; grandchildren Joe Macek, Amber (Corry) Kepka, Joshua (Laura) Pekar and Courtney (Ryan) Smith; eight great-grandchildren; stepson Rick (Bonnie Coley) Malir, Dublin, Ohio; step-daughter Nancy Malir, Alexandria Va.; brothers-in-law Ken Malir and Rich Mattas; special friend and helper Michael Macek; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved Nike.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Wilson. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until the Vigil and Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, Wilson.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Senior Center, Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, Good Samaritan Society-Ellsworth Village and Gentiva Hospice McPherson and may be sent to Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, P.O. Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.