Allen James Worcester (1936-2025)

Allen James Worcester, 88, passed away Jan. 12, 2025, at Country Living, Larned, Kan. Allen was born June 30, 1936, in Hill City, Kan., to Vernon and Pauline (Walker) Worcester. He attended Fort Hays State University and Kansas State University. Sept. 14, 1957, he married Dorothy Withington in Hill City. They raised their five children on the family farm northeast of Hill City. Dorothy died July 20, 2004.

Allen was a member of the Hill City Christian Church, where he was on the church board and attended both regularly. He was an active member and father for the Spring Creek Hustlers 4-H Club, and was proud to have his children show his livestock. When it came to his cattle, taking care of them was a joy for Allen. He was a member of the Simmental Association and Kansas Livestock Association. In fact, in 1968, Allen had some of the first Simmental cattle in Kansas.

He received the Graham County Outstanding Farmer Award in 1963 and an award from the Farm Bureau Association. Allen was on the board of Goodland Vo-Tech College and on the USD 281 school board, serving as the board president for a time. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Allen loved telling his “bad jokes,” informing everyone of his numerous trivia information and teasing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Dorothy Worcester and Karla (Owings) Worcester; son Lewis Worcester; son-in-law Galen Atkinson; and sister Shirley May Worcester. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Atkinson, Burelson, Texas, and Amy Karst (Craig), Hoisington; two sons, Mark Worcester (Cindi), Elk City, Kan., and Paul Worcester (Sharon). Omaha, Neb.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers Merlyn Worcester (Josie), Hill City, Kan., and V.T. Worcester (Thelma), Florida; sisters Marlayne Pricer, Moore, Okla., and Lesta Lou May, Ellsworth, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by all.

Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City, is in charge of arrangements. Allen’s visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Stinemetz Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m.Funeral services will be Saturday Jan. 18, 2025, at Hill City Christian Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City.