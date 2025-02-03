Mary Jane Vondra (1932-2025)

Mary Jane Vondra, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Salina, Kan. She was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Kanopolis, Kan., to L.M. “Hank” and Helen (Hysell) Herrington. Mary Jane married Leon Peterson on Feb. 24, 1951.

Following Leon’s passing in 1971, she married Frank Vondra on Aug. 5, 1977. Frank preceded her in death in 2013. Mary Jane attended the Geneseo United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group. She was also a member of the Kanopolis, then Geneseo, American Legion Auxiliary. She spent many years working in school cafeterias in Salina and Geneseo, but her most important and most prideful job was farm wife.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Cheryl Minnis, Missouri, Kathy J. Gross, Michigan, Scott A. Peterson (Deb Hall), Gypsum, Kan., Joyce Newsom-Peterson, Andover, Frank D. Vondra (Jeri), Little River, Kan., Daniel Vondra, Kanopolis, Kathy Kruse, Salina, Kristi G. Rohn, Ellsworth, Kan., and Kevin W. Vondra, Salina. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Laurie and Sharon Herrington; and brother-in-law David Bircher. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Marilyn Obermeyer, Norman “Chug” Herrington, Helen Tewes, William Herrington and Nancy Bircher; husbands Leon Peterson and Frank Vondra; and children Judith Peterson Lawless, Kenneth E. Peterson and Steven K. Vondra.

A private family memorial graveside service will take place at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Geneseo United Methodist Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.