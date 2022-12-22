Amy Lynne Zwickle (1967-2022)

Amy Lynne Zwickle was born June 21, 1967, in Ellsworth, Kan. The daughter of Wayne and Phyllis (Pacey) Zwickle, Amy was one of God’s angels on earth. Whether it’s a person with Down syndrome being compared to an angel or angels being people with Down syndrome, angels are linked to Down syndrome like peanut butter is to jelly! Amy gained her Heavenly wings on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 55 at Decatur Health in Oberlin, Kan.

There were many things Amy loved. Jesus — she did Bible study on her own at least once a week but usually more. Singing — she sang at her church (The United Church of Oberlin) several times and brought tears to the congregation because of her voice and the fact you could tell she meant what she was singing. Her favorite song to sing at Church was Chris Tomlin’s “I Will Rise.” She also was a country music fan. Although her dad was a Chiefs fan, Amy chose the Dallas Cowboys mainly because she loved cheerleading and she loved to watch the girls try out for the squad. Amy pretty much loved everything about life. Oh, except liver and onions and soup!

Amy attended schools in Oberlin (OES), Atwood (Beamgard Learning Center, Atwood High School), Greeley, Colo. (Greeley West High School and she took a hospitality careers course at the University of Northern Colorado). Amy received her DCHS high school diploma in 1989 through Beamgard Learning Center. She took part in the Special Olympics for many years and earned many awards in cheerleading and bowling.

Amy was preceded in death by her dad Wayne A. Zwickle; grandparents Walter and Lora Zwickle and Leslie and Anita Pacey; aunts Phyllis Nicholson and Irene Pacey; and cousins Ed Pacey and Randy Nicholson.

Left to mourn her passing are her mother, Phyllis Zwickle of the home; brothers Tom (Connie) Zwickle of McCook, Neb., and Dan (Traci) Zwickle of Arvada Colo.; sister Lori (Ryan) Olson of Topeka, Kan.; uncle Larry Pacey of Ellsworth, Kan.; cousin Rick (Bonnie) Nicholson of Salina, Kan.; nieces Brandy (Chris) Marvel and children of Arvada, Britny (Jeff) Fanning and children of Arvada, and Taylor Godbout of Manhattan, Kan.; nephew Zayne Godbout of Topeka and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.