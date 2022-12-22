Dwight Allen Thom (1959-2022)

Dwight Allen Thom, 63, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Salina, Kan. He was born Feb. 18, 1959, in Pratt, Kan., to Harlan and Edna (Lahey) Thom.

Dwight was a talented musician with the ability to play many instruments. He was most-known for his guitar playing and was a member of many bands throughout the years.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Edna Swayden of Medicine Lodge, Kan.; brother Bryan Thom (Tonya Wise) of Ellsworth; step-sisters Jodi Swayden of Medicine Lodge and Jackie Swayden of Pratt; and nephew and niece Kael and Jalynn Bridges. He was preceded in death by his father Harlan Thom and step-father Leroy Swayden.

At a later date, services will be scheduled, and Dwight’s ashes will be scattered in the Gyp Hills.

Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Families Foundation, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439. Condolences can be left at parsonsfh.com.