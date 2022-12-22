Dennis Sidwell

Dennis William Sidwell, of Wichita, Kan., passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Wichita South Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 820 W. 27th St. S, Wichita, Kan. 67217, with Pastor Fred Dacosta officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at the church. Burial will be at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Frederick Cemetery, Frederick, Kan. Memorials may be given to The Voice of the Martyrs, Bartlesville, Okla., in care of Birzer Funeral Home, 214 West Avenue S, Lyons, KS 67554.