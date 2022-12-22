Ronald Ray Bettenbrock (1948-2022)

Ronald Ray Bettenbrock, 74, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born on May 26, 1948, in Ellsworth to Arthur and Esther (Manchester) Bettenbrock.

Ronald was a current Great Bend resident. He enjoyed comic books and superheroes, especially Spiderman and Superman. Ronald’s brothers would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of ResCare Pathways of Great Bend for their love, care and support over the years.

Survivors include three brothers, Darrell Bettenbrock, Kenneth Bettenbrock and Dwight Bettenbrock, all of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Bryant Funeral Home with Chaplain Jeffrey Owen presiding. Interment will be in Ellsworth City Cemetery, Ellsworth, Kan. Memorials have been designated to the Storm of Great Bend Special Olympics Team in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notices viewed at www.bryantfh.net.