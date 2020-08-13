Andrew William Bock (1984-2020)

Andrew William Bock, 36, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

A graveside memorial service was held Thursday, Aug. 13, at Oak Creek Cemetery in Smith County, Kan.

Andy was a skilled heavy equipment operator who recently moved to Wichita and had begun work with Dondlinger Construction. He was a son, a brother, uncle, and a friend, and he will be missed and remembered by many.

Andrew is survived by parents, Robert and Terri Bock of Ellsworth, Kan.; brother, Jason Bock (Karen) of Wichita, Kan.; sister Erica McCabe (Tim) of Guilford, Ind.; three nieces (Whitley, Violet, and Ava) and a nephew (Nicholas).

All Faiths Funeral Chapel of Smith Center handled the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com