John Wayne Hilbert (1985-2020)

Posted in:
Obituaries

John Wayne Hilbert, 35, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Ellsworth. He was born April 17, 1985 in Monett, Mo. to David A. and Beverly A. (Greene) Hilbert.
John is survived by his mother, Beverly Hilbert of Golden City, Mo.; brothers, David Jr., Thomas (Julie), James (Rose), Steven (Shelaya), and Delbert (Clarissa); and his partner, Shellie Hennings of Ellsworth. He will be missed by his six nieces and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, David.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.
Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com

 

