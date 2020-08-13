Brenda Gayle Langston (1959-2020)

Brenda Gayle Langston, 60, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Colorado. She was born Sept. 11, 1959 in Great Bend, Kan. to Andrew and Melva Jean (Thomas) Crawford.

Brenda was a resident of Holyrood, Kan. where she was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and was a paraprofessional working with Central Plains School District USD 112. She married Roger Langston in Ellsworth, Kan. Aug. 12, 1988.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Roger Langston of Holyrood; sons, Jason Fanatia (Jenn) of Arlington, Ore. and Chris Fanatia (Michelle) of Mollala, Ore.; daughters, Mandi Griffin (Keith) of Manhattan, Kan. and Stephanie Langston (Jamie) of Nixa, Mo.; grandchildren, Trinity, Tiana, Caden, McKenzie, Emily, Cohen, Mary, Abigayle, Braxton, Jeremy, Ryan, Madilynn, Mallery, Keagan, Aliyah, Alisia, and Derron; great-grandson, Jack; siblings, Judy Vasquez, Andrew Crawford, Jr. (Diana), Steve Crawford (Marcia), David Crawford (Patty), Kenneth Crawford, Betty Adams, and Sue Schridde (David); and sister-in-law, Robie Lamia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jared Paul Langston; brother-in-law, Joe Vasquez; and parents-in-law, Bobby and Ellen Langston.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral Service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood, with burial following in the church cemetery. Masks are highly recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or the Holyrood Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences may be left at parsonsfh.com