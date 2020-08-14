James “Mik” Mikulecky (1936-2020)

James “Mik” Mikulecky, 84, Emporia, died Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the Flint Hills Care Center, Emporia, Kan.

James Keith Duane Mikulecky was born Feb. 5, 1936 in Ellsworth, Kan., the son of Joe (Jr.) and Edith (Palmgren) Mikulecky.

He married the love of his life, Sharon F. Wamhoff, Nov. 25, 1956 at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood, Kan. They spent 63 loving years together.

He is also survived by a daughter, Merridy (Tim) Heard, Wilson, Kan.; sister Jolene (Jeff) Hoffman, Kanopolis, Kan.; sister-in-law Marie Mikulecky, Salina, Kan.; granddaughters Nisha Trevino, Stockton, Kan.; Mara (Bryan) Morgan, Stockton, Kan.; and Linette Wallace (Richie Fischer), Nickerson, Kan.; great-grandchildren Zane Trevino, Kenyon McMillan, Mya Trevino, Quintin Trevino, Aaliyah Trevino, Jack Morgan, Alex Wallace, Cit Wallace, Gabriel Wallace, Richard Fischer, Alexis Fischer, and Brently Fischer. Also, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son James K. D. Mikulecky, Jr.; and brothers Harold Birka, and Lyle Mikulecky.

He served from 1955 to 1959 in the United States Navy as an inter-communications technician. While in the Navy Mik was able to travel the world visiting all seven seas and every continent but Antarctica.

Mik began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company while attending Ellsworth (Kansas) High School. After his tour of duty in the Navy he returned to working with Southwestern Bell as an unlocated lineman and during his 37 years working for Southwestern Bell he was able to move up to become a supervisor before retiring from Southwestern Bell.

His whole life Mik enjoyed spending time with his friends and family hunting, fishing, and being on his boat. Many a stomach was filled with the catch of the day. Mik also enjoyed spreading his knowledge of fishing to those that did not know the sport by showing them the tricks and the trades. He was loved by many and will be missed by all except his foes — the wild turkeys, big fish, and big buck white tail deer.

Cremation is planned. Services will be announced at a later date by family.

A memorial has been established with the Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia, with gifts sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kan. 66801.

