Positive COVID-19 case associated with USD 327 high school football camp

16 August 2020

TO: USD327

FROM: Dale Brungardt, Superintendent

We have been informed by the Ellsworth County Health Department, that one of our student-athletes who participated in last week’s HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as “Coronavirus,” based on test results obtained on August 15th. Per County and District policy, this student and family has been directed to self-quarantine until permitted to return.

We are alerting you to this development because we believe that open communication and district health is important. Ellsworth County Health Department(ECHD) is working with the student to determine possible exposures.

IF you are CONTACTED by the ECHD within the next 24 hours that means you have been identified a close contact during the high school football camp on Tuesday the 11th of August. ECHD will then provide your course of action.

If you DO NOT receive a phone call, and you feel your child attended the high school football camp last week, please contact ECHD at 785-531-0614. The junior high football team was not identified as close contacts.

Due to this exposure event, USD327 and the County Health Nurse will quarantine the high school football team. The quarantine period will end on August 25th and Wednesday the 26th being the first viable practice date. In the meantime, know that USD327 will continue with our safety and health protocols. These protocols include masks, face shields, sanitizing hands, wiping down equipment and other sanitizing processes.

In the interim, if you feel you are showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, we encourage you to seek medical advice and contact the Ellsworth County Health Department for more information. They can be reached at 785-531-0614.

We are committed to providing a safe and healthy educational experience and work environment for all of our students, athletes, and employees. We also endeavor to be a positive service to our community. It is in the interest of those goals that we provide this information out of an abundance of caution.

We also want to take this opportunity to remind you that one of our core values as a district is respect for and among our employees and students. We will treat information regarding the identity of employees/students with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as confidential to the extent feasible and we will comply with applicable laws regarding the handling of such information. Further, per district policy, we will not tolerate harassment of, or discrimination or retaliation against, employees and students.

Please contact Dale Brungardt, Superintendent at (785) 810-8039 if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Respectfully,

Dale Brungardt

Superintendent