City of Kanopolis Ordinance Requiring Sewer Connection

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 20, 2020)

ORDINANCE # 2020-O-06

AN ORDINANCE REQUIRING SEWER CONNECTION

The following ordinance replaces City Code 15-204.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

CONNECTIONS REQUIRED. The owner(s) of all houses, buildings, or properties used for human occupancy, employment, recreation or other purposes, situated within the city or abutting any street, alley or right of way in which there is located public sewer of the city is hereby required to install, at his or her expense, toilet facilities therein and connect such facilities directly with the proper public sewer in accordance with the provisions of this article within 30 days after the official notice to do so.

This ordinance shall be effective following publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, the official newspaper of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas

Passed and Approved this 11th day of August, 2020.

Signed by the mayor this 11TH day of August, 2020.

Edward A. Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra S Stroede-Kralik

1t 8/20