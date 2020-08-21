City of Kanopolis Ordinance to Regulate Traffic

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 20, 2020)

ORDINANCE #2020-O-05

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING TRAFFIC WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS,

KANSAS; INCORPORATING BY REFERENCE THE “STANDARD TRAFFIC ORDINANCE FOR KANSAS CITIES,” EDITION 2019, PROVIDING CERTAIN PENALTIES AND REPEALING ORDINANCE NUMBERED 2019-O-04.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

Section 1. INCORPORATING STANDARD TRAFFIC ORDINANCE.

There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating traffic within the corporate limits of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, that certain standard traffic ordinance known as the “Standard Traffic Ordinance for Kansas Cities,” Edition of 2020, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One copy of said Standard Traffic Ordinance shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy as Adopted by Ordinance No. 2020-O-05,” and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance and filed with the city clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours. The police department, municipal judge and all administrative departments of the city charged with enforcement of the ordinance shall be supplied, at the cost of the city, such number of official copies of such Standard Traffic Ordinance similarly marked, as may be deemed expedient.

Section 2. TRAFFIC INFRACTIONS AND TRAFFIC OFFENSES.

(a) An ordinance traffic infraction is a violation of any section of this ordinance that prescribes or requires the same behavior as that prescribed or required by a statutory provision that is classified as a traffic infraction in K.S.A. 8-2118.

(b) All traffic violations that are included within this ordinance, and are not ordinance traffic infractions, as defined in subsection (a) of this section, shall be considered traffic offenses.

Section 3. PENALTY FOR SCHEDULED FINES. The fine for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or any other traffic offense in which the municipal judge establishes a fine in a fine schedule shall not be less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00, except for speeding which shall not be less than $10.00 nor more than $200.00. A person tried and convicted for violation of an ordinance traffic infraction or other traffic offense in which a fine has not been established in a schedule of fines shall pay a fine fixed by the court not to exceed $500.00.

Section 4. REPEAL. Ordinance numbered 2019-O-04 is repealed.

Section 5. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter.

Passed by the Council the 11th day of August 2020.

Signed by the mayor this 11th day of August 2020.

Anthony Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra S. Stroede-Kralik

City Clerk

1t 8/20