City of Kanopolis Ordinance to Regulate Public Offenses

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, August 20, 2020)

ORDINANCE #2020-O-04

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC OFFENSES WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF

KANOPOLIS, KANSAS; INCORPORATING BY

REFERENCE THE “UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE FOR KANSAS CITIES”, EDITION OF 2019.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

Section 1. INCORPORATING UNIFORM PUBLIC OFFENSE CODE.

There is hereby incorporated by reference for the purpose of regulating public offenses within the corporate limits of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas, that certain code known as the “Uniform Public Offense Code,” Edition of 2020, prepared and published in book form by the League of Kansas Municipalities, Topeka, Kansas. One official copy of said Uniform Public Offense Code shall be marked or stamped “Official Copy as Adopted by Ordinance No. 2020-O-04,” and to which shall be attached a copy of this ordinance, and filed with the City Clerk to be open to inspection and available to the public at all reasonable hours.

Section 2. REPEAL. Ordinance numbered 2019-O-05 is repealed.

Section 3. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter.

Passed by the Council this 11th day of August, 2020.

Signed by the mayor this 11th day of August, 2020.

Anthony Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

Debra S. Stroede-Kralik

City Clerk

1t 8/20