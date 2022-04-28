Barbara Jean Davis (1948-2022)

Barbara Jean Davis, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Hoisington, Kan.

She was born May 30, 1948, in Manhattan, Kan. to Edwin and Nevabelle (Mall) Andrews.

Barbara graduated from Manhattan High School. She married Ronald Davis, Sr. in Manhattan on Aug. 27, 1967. A longtime resident of Ellsworth, Kan., she was a bookkeeper for Robl Farm Supply for 30 years and a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Ronald Davis, Jr. (Dina) of Ellsworth, Chad Davis (Ericka) of Ellsworth, and Bryce Davis (Laurel) of Ellsworth; daughter, Niki Davis of Ellsworth; ‘Nana’ to grandchildren, Connor, Kaden, Kolby, Drew, Emersyn, Dawson, Hadleigh, Oaklynn, and Dayton; and sister, Judy Seyler (Dale) of Cypress, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Davis, Sr.; and grandchildren, Wayne, Neva, and Forrest.

Visitation/book signing is from 1-8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Parsons Funeral Home. Family will be present to greet visitors from 6-8 p.m.

Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth. Inurnment will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ellsworth Childcare and Learning Center, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.