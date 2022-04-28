Robert W. Stefek Jr. (1947-2022)

Robert W. Stefek Jr. 74, Jacksonville Fla., passed away Feb. 27, 2022.

Bob was born in Ellsworth, Kan. and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1965. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1967 and served his country in Viet Nam. Bob was married to Karen Stefek and she survives.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert W. Stefek Sr. and Mildred M. (Kueser) Stefek, Bob has four surviving brothers: Tim (Karen), Alan (Jean), Randy (Debbie), Doug (Tammy); three daughters: Jacki Stefek, Darbi Howell, and Cori Schmaus; one son: Jacob Stefek; and step-children: Chris, Laura, and Lance. He is also survived by multiple grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Bob will be buried in Jacksonville, Fla.