Beckham Reece Binford (2023-2026)

Beckham Reece Binford, 2, passed away Friday, March 6, 2026, at Ellsworth County Medical Center. He was born on May 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan., to Ross Kahan and Alexandria Marie (Stecklein) Binford.

Beckham was a member of CrossPoint Ellsworth, Two’s Can Do’s Gymnastics Class and story time at the library. He loved sports and enjoyed kicking his football, hitting the baseball off his tee, playing soccer, hitting the golf ball, wrestling with his dad, brother and cousins, going to the park to swing and going on long walks in his wagon with mom. He also loved playing super heroes and listening to his Tonies box, reading with mom and helping her around the house, learning his colors, numbers and alphabet with mom and attending sporting events to watch his friends and cousins. He could be found playing and exploring on the farm, laying on the floor playing with cars and trucks, watching his favorite TV show “Spidey and Friends” and movies “Cars” and “Toy Story” and dressing up like Buzz and Woody, singing songs, coloring and doing puzzles and playing with all of his cousins, friends and his dog, Quincy. More than anything, Beckham loved being Graham’s big brother.

He is survived by his parents Ross and Alexandria Binford and brother Graham Kahan Binford, all of Ellsworth; grandparents Kent and Lori Binford, Haviland, Kan., and Dan and Denice Stecklein, Dodge City, Kan.; great-grandparents Paul Binford, Haviland; Carol Brown, Haviland; and Arlene Stecklein, Dodge City; aunts and uncles Luke Stecklein, Dodge City; Ashley and Luke Salmans; Jetmore; and Audra and Tyler Fenton, Wichita; cousins Liam, Adah, Landry and Allie Salmans and Bowen, Rya and Lainey Fenton; and many friends.

Beckham is preceded in death by his great-grandparents James and Lila Koftan, Lawrence and Marjorie Nietling and Terry Stecklein.

Friends may sign the book Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd., Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2026, at Haviland Friends Church. Burial will follow at Haviland Cemetery, Haviland.

Memorials may be made to CrossPoint Ellsworth. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.